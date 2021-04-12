WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / DHS, a multidisciplinary advocacy firm in the nation's capital announced today that it will join THK, on $42.5 million on the topic of cybersecurity, Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS shared and noted that the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) is "super-focused" on it, publishing a number of guidelines on that. Aguirre said, "They see it as a really big risk, which it is, and they are really trying to stay on top of it. It is an issue that comes up again and again in inspections, and every licensed manager has to have a manager in charge responsible for the IT department who has personal accountability to the SFC for what happens in the IT department."

Speaking on regional challenges, Vice Chairman, Fernando Aguirre discussed the regulatory angle: "The problem with Asia is that, unlike the EU - where some countries are more developed than others, but they are all required to implement the same rules - here there is no level playing field and things are very fragmented." He added that, irrespective of the number of passporting initiatives, "there is always going to be this fragmentation from a regulatory perspective, and there is, of course, rivalry between Hong Kong and Singapore to be Asia's leading financial center."

Finally, on the topic of environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing, Aguirre referred to it as "a real buzzword" currently and said, "The SFC launched a strategic framework for green finance in September 2020 and following on from that did a survey of asset managers in Hong Kong. They now intend to deliver a new set of expectations of asset managers in the near term, covering areas such as governance and oversight, risk and disclosure with a focus on environmental risks, which credit managers will also be subject to."

