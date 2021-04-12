DJ Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USD High Yield UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.8961 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 438000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 98487 EQS News ID: 1183561 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

