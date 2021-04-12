DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc (LTMU LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2021 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.3836 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1757866 CODE: LTMU LN ISIN: LU1900066629 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066629 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LTMU LN Sequence No.: 98489 EQS News ID: 1183563 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

