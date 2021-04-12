

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in February, amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 49.4 million in February from EUR 105.6 million in the same month last year. In January, the trade deficit was EUR 72.2 million.



Exports rose 7.5 percent annually in February and imports increased 2.0 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



