Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has successfully completed its first product shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") with The Hank Co. Bubble Hash. The OCS is the wholesaler and online retailer for recreational cannabis in Ontario.

"As Canada's largest market for adult-use cannabis products, the successful fulfillment to the OCS is a significant accomplishment for Embark," said Dr. Luc C. Duchesne, CEO. "Embark looks forward to continuing the rollout of our other concentrate products, specifically the Hazel Hash Stick, to Ontario consumers in the coming week."





Figure 1: Embark's solventless concentrate brand, The Hank Co.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7351/80104_fe7ff94804d96bf8_001full.jpg

The Hank Co. is part of Embark's line of 2.0 solventless concentrate brands. Embark is thrilled with the launch of Hank bubble hash in Ontario and looks forward to the expansion of other concentrate products including the upcoming shipment of the Hazel hash sticks in addition to future concentrate products such as pressed hash, rosin and drysift.

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is a leader in solventless cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the B2B, medical and adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of concentrate products including bubble hash, traditional pressed hash, rosin, and dry sift. With the acquisition of Embark Nano Inc. ("Nano", formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) in Q3 of 2020, Embark is preparing to launch the next generation of Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

It is Embark's mandate to pursue best-in-class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark Health Inc. is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@embarkhealthinc.com

