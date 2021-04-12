The n-type TOPCon solar module manufacturer is preparing to invest in a joint venture with state-controlled local partner PT Len Agra Energy to set up 1 GW of annual cell and panel capacity.Suzhou-based solar company Jolywood is planning to invest in a new factory in Indonesia with its state-owned local partner. The Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co Ltd major subsidiary of the manufacturer is planning a fab able to produce 1 GW of solar cells and panels per year through a joint venture (JV) with PT Len Agra Energy. The venture will be 60% funded by the Chinese partner. The Len Agra Energy ...

