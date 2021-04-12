NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 9 April 2021 were: 825.79p Capital only 828.68p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 134,000 ordinary shares on 8th April 2021, the Company has 92,023,764 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.