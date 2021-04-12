Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Announces New Preclinical Data on PTX-35, Demonstrating Decreased Regulatory T-cell (Treg) Activity and Delayed Tumor Progression at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today reported that promising new preclinical data of PTX-35 is presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021.

PTX-35 is the company's first antibody-based product, currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with solid tumors. PTX-35 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody modulating TNFRSF25 (death receptor 3), a receptor that is preferentially expressed by antigen-experienced T-cells. In a B16F10 melanoma mouse model, PTX-35 in the presence of tumor antigen supplied by Heat's HS-110 immunotherapy, resulted in decreased regulatory T-cell suppression and enhanced T effector responses. These changes were associated with delayed tumor progression.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, "PTX-35 is designed to harness the body's natural antigen-specific immune activation. We believe our latest data suggest that PTX-35 can help overcome certain mechanisms of cancer immune evasion. We continue to advance our first-in-human Phase 1 study of PTX-35 in patients with solid tumors and look forward to sharing interim data later this year."

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: PTX-35, a Potential First-in-class Agonist, Reduced the Suppressive Activity of Regulatory T cells and Enhanced CD4+ T cell Effector Responses in the Presence of Tumor Antigens in a Murine Melanoma Model

Abstract Number: 604

Session: Modifiers of the Tumor Microenvironment

Presenter: Eric Dixon, Director of Discovery Sciences, Heat Biologics

About the AACR Annual Meeting

The 2021 AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research-from population science and prevention to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies, as well as survivorship and advocacy-and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. Heat's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statement

