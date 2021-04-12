Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 13:58
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 12 April 2021
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 09 April 2021, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,612p
Including income: 4,665p
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
