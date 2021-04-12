Scalefusion Launches Infinity Partner Program

PUNE, India, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading mobile device management solution has now introduced Scalefusion Infinity Partner Program.

The Scalefusion Infinity Partnership Program is designed for OEMs, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Resellers and Distributors and SIs & Technology Solution providers. The program aims to enable the partners to expand their portfolio and help them in offering value propositions to the end-user market.

Scalefusion is globally recognized for its mobile device management solution offering across operating systems such as Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10. With the Scalefusion Infinity Partner Program, the company aims to deliver a program that provides its partners with leading Mobile Device and Endpoint Management solutions.

"We are excited to turn a new leaf with the Scalefusion Infinity Partner Program. We believe that with our partner-focussed strategy, competitive commissions and a solution that is easy to sell and deploy, our partners can benefit multifold from this program," commented Mr. Chandan R N, Head of Sales at ProMobi Technologies.

The partner program is available in multiple tiers- Silver, Gold and Platinum, each with its unique benefits and perks. Training and technical support is offered for all partner tiers from the Scalefusion team of experts.

Explore and evaluate the partner program in detail by visiting Scalefusion Infinity Partner Program. To register your interest, you can get in touch with our partner program enablers by filling out a partner application form.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 6000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

