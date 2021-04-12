Miravo Healthcare to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EST

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Inc. (TSX:MRV)(OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. EST. Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL 2021

Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/40746

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Miravo Healthcare, and to watch Miravo's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

CONTACT:

Stefan Eftychiou

905 326 1888 ext 60

stefan@bristolir.com

