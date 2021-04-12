Cannonau Corporation: Cannonau's April Special: Buy One Get One Free

Incorporating Cannonau's CBD into Your Wellness Routine Helps Maintain Your Physical & Psychological Well Being

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / During this period of extended quarantine, people have begun to feel disoriented, disconnected, fearful of their health or the health of loved ones and uncertain of the future. Because of all these uncertainties, people are looking for new ways to take care of themselves, family and even pets. Cannonau (OTC PINK:CNNC) is here to help. We invite our shareholders and general public to try our products and experience the benefits through this special offer. From now until April 30th, Cannonau is offering a special of buy one get one free of equal or lesser value by using coupon code APRIL.

Adding Cannonau's Full-Spectrum CBD products to your everyday routine can help promote relaxation and be an effective and efficient way to promote overall balance. Cannabidiol (CBD) helps naturally promote homeostasis by providing support to your body's endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is a molecular system responsible for regulating and balancing many processes in the body, including immune response, mood, appetite and metabolism, memory, and communication between cells. It is through this system of receptors and metabolic enzymes that cannabinoids interact with the human body and trigger beneficial effects.

Pets are very intuitive and schedule changes and tension in pet owners can lead to challenges for our furry friends. In the same way CBD supports your endocannabinoid system, the cannabinoid can also stimulate a dog or cat's endocannabinoid system and encourage wellness and emotional support in these unsettling situations.

There isn't a magic pill that can fix everything that's going on in your lives right now, but Cannonau's Full-Spectrum CBD products at https://shop.cannonau.biz can help restore some type of equilibrium.

