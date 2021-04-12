Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered materials, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Monday, April 26th, 2021. Luxfer has also scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning +1-877-341-8545. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 9566748. Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is expected to last approximately one hour.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by using the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3115260/8C66BB74579AD2718F15C3BAF63C53F2

A recording of the call will be available for replay two hours after the call is completed and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To listen to the recording, please call 855-859-2056 in the U.S. and +1-404-537-3406 in all other countries. Enter the conference ID code 9566748 when prompted.

The presentation and a recording of the call will also be available on Luxfer's website at https://www.luxfer.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/quarterly-reports-and-presentations/.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical knowhow and proprietary technologies. Luxfer's high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation and general industrial applications. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares are traded under the symbol LXFR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005131/en/

Contacts:

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Heather Harding Chief Financial Officer

+1 414-269-2419

Investor.relations@luxfer.com