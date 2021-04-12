Transaction advances KD Pharma's cannabinoid manufacturing strategy

The KD Pharma Group has acquired the manufacturing assets of a Swiss-based cannabinoid manufacturer. The assets give KD Pharma access to technology for producing Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) based on phytocannabinoids and other plant extracts. The technology further expands KD's lipid technology portfolio and can be used in combination with KD's other fractionation and separation technologies.

"KD Pharma is a leader in lipid technology focused primarily on omega-3s, but our technology suite has applications in other lipid sources like cannabinoids," said Oscar Groet, CEO of the KD Pharma Group. "We have committed to expanding our technology portfolio to develop APIs from cannabinoids and plant extracts," Groet continued, "and these assets give KD Pharma additional pathways to develop new products for this emerging market."

The KD Pharma Group has also licensed a novel extraction method from Herbolea Biotech S.r.l. and expects to have a complete, licensed cGMP manufacturing facility online by the end of the year.

About the KD Pharma Group

The KD Pharma Group is a contract manufacturer that develops products in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also one of the largest Omega-3 fatty acid producers in the world with over 500 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit www.kdpharmagroup.com to learn more.

