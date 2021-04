Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2021) - Tracesafe Inc. (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe"), a global leader in wearable safety tech and connected workforce solutions, including large-scale enterprise, venue management and asset tracking, is proud to announce it is now a member of the Future Borders Coalition.

The Future Borders Coalition helps to advance the efficiency and security of the Canada-United States border, which has been closed for non-essential travel for over one year. Thanks to TraceSafe's unique experience using technology to enhance safety and efficiency for governments and border crossings around the world, this partnership will be a strong foundation for the border's eventual re-opening.

With the largest trade and travel bilateral relationship in the world, Canada and the United States have a long history of innovation. At its height, two-way trade reached $800 billion per year and more than 300,000 people crossed the border daily.

"With this partnership, TraceSafe's goal is to support the Future Borders Coalition to continue the work of accelerating a cohesive border vision based on improvements in technology, processes, facilities and innovation," notes Wayne Lloyd, CEO of TraceSafe. "Even though we are all eager to see the Canada-U.S. border reopen for non-essential travel, it's important to do so through a secure, efficient and science-based phased approach - which is what TraceSafe and Future Borders Coalition are dedicated to facilitating."

TraceSafe will sit on the Future Borders Coalition border recovery working group, which includes the Air Border Task Force, Land Border Task Force, and the Supply Chain Goods/Management Task Force. In this role, the firm will contribute to the shaping of global standards and best practices in post-COVID-19 world, ensuring a sustainable recovery for all.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, Education, Government and large-scale venue management.

