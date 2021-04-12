The firm's partnership with industrial family investors, led by the Mulliez family investment arm, will accelerate growth and fuel the development of technology and solutions-enabled services.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading international advisory firm dedicated to advancing healthcare and life sciences, announced it has closed a $35M equity financing led by Creadev, an evergreen investment company backed by the Mulliez family. This new partnership will help accelerate the firm's growth strategy, focused on merging pharmaceutical, medical and digital technologies development with medical care through a patient-centric approach.

"I would like to thank our team of investors for joining our mission to enable healthcare transformation. Their investment positions us to change the way life sciences advisory services are delivered," said Gabriele Brambilla, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Alira Health. "We are building a powerful continuum of services that spans the product and solutions development life cycle, supported by the recent additions of our patient engagement, real-world evidence and advanced analytics practices. This financing allows us to advance the science and strategy of healthcare with our clients, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes."

"We were looking for investors who would recognize the value of our mission, bring new perspectives to our approach, and partner with us for a long-term, ambitious plan of innovative and global growth. We are honored that Creadev, together with two other life sciences industrial families, chose to join Alira Health and support our leadership and vision," said Benjamin Chambon, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of Alira Health.

"The Creadev team is proud to partner with Alira Health," said Yohann Gbahoué, Executive Director, Creadev. "Alira Health's approach to healthcare advisory is pioneering, and we see the impact of their work on patient outcomes growing as the company continues to implement their strategic vision. We join the entire investment team in congratulating Gabriele and the firm and look forward to supporting their future growth."

The group of new investors will hold a minority interest in Alira Health. This support empowers the company to accelerate the development of their technology-enabled services and boost the firm's inorganic growth strategy in the U.S. and EU.

Advisors to Creadev: Finance Tax (Alvarez Marsal), Legal (King Spalding), IT/Data (Z Consulting), HR (Selescope)

Advisors to Alira Health: Equiteq represented Alira Health in the transaction

About Creadev:

Creadev is an evergreen investment firm operating worldwide, controlled by the Mulliez family, founders of one of the largest Business to Consumer retail platforms in the world. Creadev is committed to long-term collaboration with innovative, passionate, and human-driven entrepreneurs that are focused on creating widespread access to essential goods and services such as healthcare, sustainable consumption, and food. Based in Paris, and with offices in New-York, Shanghai, and Nairobi, Creadev invests in companies well positioned to scale and become worldwide leaders in their respective sectors. Launched in 2002, Creadev has invested over €1.8 Bn in companies in stages ranging from venture to growth equity and buyout.

Learn more at https://www.creadev.com/.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based in Framingham, MA, U.S. Offices are located in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland.

Learn more at https://www.alirahealth.com/.

