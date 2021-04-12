Quality multi-functional product means lofty billing? Not necessarily! The Smart Folding Vacuum Cleaner Redkey F10 is here to renovate household cleaning. The custom-made F10 is oriented towards cleaning needs in real life scenarios, equipped with advanced technologies in the industry, manufactured by high-end international factories, and delivered to homes through Muchen international logistics system.

Redkey, Muchen Quality Ecological Chain, aspires to solve existing problems and meet emerging needs. It's focused not on being different, but to Have More and Better to Offer. And it's rising to subvert traditional retailing landscape of electrical appliances.

Based on big data feedback on customers' keen needs, Redkey F10 is designed to tackle the defects and deficiencies of traditional products; for example, the trouble to reach dust under beds and couches. Unlike other vacuum cleaner, its handle can be folded to reach the unreachable and quest beyond.

F10 is capable of identifying the amount of dust, and automatically modulate the 5-level suction for the cleaner's convenience. The LED dust refraction light in the front enables the user to see the dust in corners and watch it get sucked in. And big rollers behind the brush make it easy to walk on either floors or rugs while better protecting them.

It has a 23,000pa super suction, three-stage filtration, elastic disassembly, one-key dust dumping, 60-minute battery life, and one-press battery removal. Each and every function is built in based on customer needs.

Now with the versatile Redkey F10, you no longer have to waffle over products with varied functions anymore. It's delivered from factories directly to your home, bringing you the best quality under $200.

At a price like this, what other products can promise to meet all your needs? With Redkey F10, home cleaning is easy like never before.

For more details, please click on Redkey official website: http://www.redkey.cc/en/

