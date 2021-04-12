Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2021
London, April 12
12 April 2021
Menhaden PLC
(the "Company")
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2021
The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
