DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Stabilisation Notice



12.04.2021 / 15:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





[2021/04/12]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share

Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of

the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)

Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-03-30 07:55:58.289928 B 5.554 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:55:58.298912 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:55:58.311543 B 840 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:55:58.319211 B 341 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:55:59.192981 B 827 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:56:18.280534 B 25.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:56:24.285357 B 1 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:57:24.884829 B 4.075 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:57:24.897661 B 1.427 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:57:24.911641 B 656 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:57:24.914366 B 375 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:57:32.356201 B 904 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:58:56.106423 B 2.475 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:59:30.267806 B 628 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 07:59:30.281060 B 558 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:00:28.127496 B 550 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:19.045340 B 332 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:30.756454 B 457 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:44.136699 B 2.781 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:44.149107 B 1.942 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:44.166479 B 348 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:49.678337 B 4.929 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:02:49.691395 B 1.286 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:03:12.805325 B 1.479 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:05:00.498103 B 600 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:05:27.215811 B 120 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:09:42.341798 B 503 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:10:39.173272 B 514 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:10:39.203910 B 360 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 08:22:12.147736 B 138 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:05:39.219846 B 1.229 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:05:39.546498 B 174 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:07:17.820689 B 263 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:09:10.104639 B 659 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:09:10.814110 B 153 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:15:00.027934 B 798 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:07.287012 B 1.326 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:07.385730 B 102 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:30.337231 B 81 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:50.934524 B 1.076 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:50.950932 B 491 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:51.023660 B 146 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:17:51.043134 B 71 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:21:28.673745 B 325 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:46:43.113016 B 11 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:47:57.477382 B 422 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:47:57.503449 B 347 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:47:57.506130 B 337 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:47:57.521627 B 518 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:47:57.544913 B 74 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.551885 B 508 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.566616 B 467 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.579052 B 593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.588026 B 385 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.590542 B 216 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.659201 B 85 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:48:57.683166 B 110 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:49:45.432052 B 858 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:49:45.501381 B 75 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:49:46.137796 B 443 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:49:46.155176 B 318 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:51:57.550598 B 406 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 11:51:57.641323 B 252 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:19.964691 B 4.155 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:19.977148 B 1.646 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:19.987457 B 1.246 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:19.992866 B 356 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:20.084962 B 504 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:20.114793 B 140 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.477325 B 1.316 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.478177 B 323 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.490523 B 793 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.492342 B 810 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.512710 B 805 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.520711 B 1.023 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.693694 B 148 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.702723 B 3.120 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:57.727024 B 575 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:58.084554 B 1.107 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:02:58.109006 B 97 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.326445 B 16.105 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.338662 B 3.877 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.347599 B 2.571 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.354103 B 356 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.359929 B 1.227 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.361493 B 1.413 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.392683 B 1.760 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.404642 B 1.263 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.413080 B 484 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.413904 B 919 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.432391 B 190 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.558304 B 16.105 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.574324 B 2.528 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.585018 B 1.400 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.596860 B 355 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.604432 B 220 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.618290 B 649 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.630228 B 871 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.647223 B 87 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.651793 B 1.169 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:09.680764 B 178 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:14.384787 B 3.513 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:14.397164 B 1.833 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:14.399309 B 1.140 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:14.414546 B 418 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:14.436107 B 228 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.904134 B 3.625 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.917210 B 1.297 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.918930 B 392 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.928242 B 315 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.931029 B 348 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.943222 B 375 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.945445 B 1.234 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.947553 B 147 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:19.966612 B 170 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.243517 B 4.459 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.256180 B 2.086 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.258524 B 606 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.281161 B 388 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.300004 B 234 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.321614 B 1.203 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.333758 B 1.285 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.343309 B 766 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.345691 B 105 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:23.383522 B 178 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:39.828383 B 2.058 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:39.897412 B 178 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:57.480416 B 832 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:57.493644 B 690 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:57.494996 B 456 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:57.582132 B 184 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:58.479318 B 3.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:58.491766 B 1.047 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:58.493810 B 907 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:58.514078 B 430 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:58.518675 B 379 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:59.483642 B 2.390 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:59.496668 B 1.259 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:59.505986 B 1.096 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:59.521229 B 351 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:03:59.553343 B 95 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:00.483003 B 834 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:00.508963 B 72 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:41.342198 B 957 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:41.355430 B 1.086 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:41.357138 B 746 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:41.454181 B 243 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.476596 B 2.062 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.489371 B 719 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.491170 B 683 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.503775 B 599 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.512595 B 525 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.577989 B 301 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:04:57.608667 B 98 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:05:57.478377 B 599 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:05:57.508013 B 329 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:06:07.579010 B 81 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:49.486786 B 349 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:49.499580 B 552 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:49.521469 B 947 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:49.533732 B 1.385 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:49.586096 B 87 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:49.618475 B 203 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:07:57.477555 B 297 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:08:59.048313 B 331 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:08:59.075149 B 80 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:12.767167 B 669 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:12.782227 B 354 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:19.045811 B 623 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:19.067847 B 785 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:19.071483 B 143 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:19.079659 B 360 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:19.108124 B 100 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:19.514612 B 295 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:57.478663 B 296 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:57.491296 B 322 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:57.493124 B 351 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:11:57.607367 B 110 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:13:09.019178 B 625 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:13:09.048717 B 375 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:13:19.083127 B 87 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:13:57.492351 B 264 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:15:16.794689 B 653 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:15:16.822418 B 79 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:18:09.054139 B 576 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.498993 B 4.546 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.508059 B 2.019 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.511747 B 337 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.513878 B 1.017 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.525929 B 421 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.528296 B 495 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.541959 B 462 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.546072 B 293 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.551272 B 533 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:06.566097 B 77 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:57.487951 B 628 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:57.515893 B 379 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:19:57.595106 B 94 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:20:54.882759 B 676 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:20:54.896484 B 380 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:25:18.949642 B 573 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:25:18.964947 B 338 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:35:48.805222 B 1.851 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:35:48.834372 B 266 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:35:48.886600 B 161 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 12:39:09.704980 B 1.019 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.179784 B 14.623 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.179899 B 10 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.188700 B 10.916 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.189356 B 416 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.190381 B 3 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.191712 B 1.870 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:09.194585 B 835 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:13.955645 B 3.020 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:13.968394 B 1.218 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:13.977469 B 1.651 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:14.004496 B 249 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:15.421684 B 9.500 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:15.440824 B 870 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:14:15.453337 B 352 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.704251 B 28.974 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.713219 B 40 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.713525 B 40 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.714845 B 29.515 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.726964 B 1.188 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.736923 B 399 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:15:56.754230 B 6.228 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:16:06.917338 B 593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:16:06.941244 B 324 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:16:06.952249 B 86 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:17:19.039371 B 680 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:17:19.053611 B 378 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:17:19.109942 B 120 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:18:45.482378 B 9.582 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:18:45.491463 B 418 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:18:45.567543 B 908 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:18:45.579671 B 371 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:19:43.843283 B 599 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:19:43.858351 B 394 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:19:43.881114 B 118 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:22:25.608432 B 618 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:22:25.621641 B 345 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:22:26.077138 B 84 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:23:29.682127 B 686 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:23:29.705886 B 424 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:23:29.717614 B 386 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:23:39.785939 B 130 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:24:11.779694 B 641 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:24:57.320242 B 611 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:24:57.332681 B 356 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:24:57.334931 B 399 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:24:57.356696 B 175 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.681282 B 5.048 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.694145 B 445 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.717926 B 454 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.735590 B 1.386 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.747598 B 1.005 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.748372 B 393 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:25:27.777754 B 161 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:26:17.377243 B 621 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:26:39.055735 B 323 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:26:39.077108 B 82 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:27:52.450852 B 659 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:27:52.463369 B 350 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:02.547180 B 88 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:02.569148 B 337 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:06.555519 B 9.564 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:06.566321 B 436 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:06.591488 B 938 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:06.603683 B 956 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:06.612975 B 111 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:06.629151 B 83 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:13.573674 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:13.585727 B 2.666 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:13.633750 B 445 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:28:13.656884 B 232 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:29:08.038552 B 625 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:29:17.065248 B 578 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:29:17.087649 B 104 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:30:14.175430 B 592 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:33:51.078910 B 568 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:33:51.140310 B 234 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:34:51.090312 B 1.770 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:34:51.102568 B 1.208 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:34:51.173181 B 259 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:35:12.928877 B 603 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:35:12.949489 B 93 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:35:25.296269 B 6.182 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:35:25.306367 B 766 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:35:25.322530 B 182 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:35:25.341845 B 439 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:36:21.930444 B 615 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:36:21.943021 B 632 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:36:22.197684 B 93 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:38:20.867871 B 685 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:38:57.263603 B 255 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:38:57.289918 B 82 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:40:39.046003 B 722 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:40:39.277514 B 274 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:40:39.309756 B 86 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:11.132975 B 622 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:27.256946 B 491 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:27.282232 B 97 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:29.334343 B 294 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:57.990028 B 673 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:58.002593 B 343 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:42:58.028660 B 114 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:43:27.256734 B 712 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:43:27.269380 B 326 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:43:27.361387 B 90 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:43:29.343784 B 322 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:43:57.255941 B 403 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:45:29.328585 B 630 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:45:29.348093 B 120 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:45:29.496385 B 394 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:45:29.508331 B 524 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:45:29.540891 B 80 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:45:57.254433 B 694 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:46:27.255413 B 347 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:46:27.280889 B 91 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:46:27.293285 B 410 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:46:29.507956 B 424 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:46:29.526550 B 72 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:49:32.994940 B 813 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:49:33.055397 B 379 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:49:35.626077 B 1.129 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:49:35.638481 B 387 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:49:35.649976 B 98 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 13:58:04.329028 B 150 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 14:06:31.778148 B 2 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 14:15:02.859431 B 450 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 14:15:02.978078 B 187 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-03-30 14:16:33.746304 B 88 24,0000 EUR XETA Sum: 422.433 24,0000 EUR

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.