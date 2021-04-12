ProcureAM To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell

Virtual ceremony to celebrate The Procure Space ETF (UFO)

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / ProcureAM, an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell today in honor of The Procure Space ETF (Nasdaq:UFO), the world's first global, pure-play space exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Brought to market nearly two years ago, UFO offers investors exposure to the multibillion-dollar global space economy. The fund recently surpassed $100 million in assets under management, spotlighting the growing investor interest in the space industry.

"Investment appetite for the space sector has never been stronger," said Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM. "In the past year, we've seen major industry developments driving increased commercial and government investments in space, and are thrilled to be at the center of it all. We are at the threshold of the space revolution and are proud to offer UFO as a way for investors to capture this growth potential."

The market closing ceremony will occur today, April 12, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST and can be viewed live via this link.

About ProcureAM

ProcureAM, LLC (ProcureAM) is an innovative exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer based in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin, ProcureAM offers a unique platform for the creation of both proprietary and partnered ETPs. ProcureAM listens to clients and endeavors to provide investors with access to distinct investment opportunities. Whether you are looking to invest in ETPs or create one, contact ProcureAM to explore your performance potential: www.ProcureETFs.com.

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors.

The Fund is concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds' principal risks.

Please consider the Funds investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other important information can be found in the Fund's summary prospectus and prospectus, which is available at www.procureetfs.com. Read carefully before investing.

