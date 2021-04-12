

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health is now offering no-cost COVID-19 vaccines at select CVS Pharmacy locations in four more U.S. states as part of its ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines. It has now expanded the program to 51 more select locations in Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Maine. It began in Washington, West Virginia, Delaware and New Mexico at 15 select locations from March 31.



The no-cost vaccine is available to patients with insurance or through the federal Health Resources and Services Administration program for uninsured patients.



'We're proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,' said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy.



The health care company is already providing access to COVID-19 vaccines since February through over 6,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, subject to supply. About 70 percent of the U.S. population is within 5 miles of a location.



CVS Health will begin vaccinating eligible populations in these four states on Wednesday, April 14 at CVS Pharmacy's sixteen select locations in Arkansas, eleven select locations in Nebraska, fourteen select locations in Iowa and ten select locations in Maine.



The appointments for vaccination at these locations will be available for booking on Tuesday, April 13, as the store receives shipments of vaccine. The vaccination will be administered to individuals meeting state criteria, as well as K-12 teachers and staff as well as childcare workers.



CVS Health noted that it will expand vaccine access through an increasing number of store locations and in more communities across the U.S. as more supply becomes available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.



It added that the pace of vaccinations is also expected to accelerate as the CDC's new vaccine eligibility plan is implemented, which will guarantee all U.S. adults to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 19.



With more than 90,000 health care professionals including pharmacists, licensed pharmacy technicians, and nurses, CVS Pharmacy is well positioned to administer up to 25 million shots per month.



In October last year, the U.S. government had inked a public-private Pharmacy Partnership with CVS and Walgreens to provide and administer COVID-19 vaccines to protect vulnerable American residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF) nationwide with no out-of-pocket costs. These include skilled nursing facilities (SNF), nursing homes, assisted living facilities, residential care homes, and adult family homes.



