Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, April 12
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2021, it held the
following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total
assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|0.78%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.78%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.52%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.39%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|0.38%
|RIT Capital Partners
|0.37%
|Total
|3.22%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2021, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|4.71%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|3.28%
|Vonovia
|3.07%
|Secure Income REIT
|2.11%
|North Atlantic Smaller Companies
|2.09%
|Grainger
|1.97%
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|1.94%
|WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|1.75%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|1.63%
|UK Treasury 2021
|1.58%
|Total
|24.13%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com