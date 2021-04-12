Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.04.2021 | 17:22
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, April 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square 5.5% 20220.78%
Residential Secure Income0.78%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.52%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.39%
Pershing Square Holdings0.38%
RIT Capital Partners0.37%
Total3.22%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2021, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF4.71%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20243.28%
Vonovia3.07%
Secure Income REIT2.11%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies2.09%
Grainger1.97%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF1.94%
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold1.75%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF1.63%
UK Treasury 20211.58%
Total24.13%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.