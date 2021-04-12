Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 April 2021, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 0.78% Residential Secure Income 0.78% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.52% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.39% Pershing Square Holdings 0.38% RIT Capital Partners 0.37% Total 3.22%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 April 2021, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 4.71% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 3.28% Vonovia 3.07% Secure Income REIT 2.11% North Atlantic Smaller Companies 2.09% Grainger 1.97% Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 1.94% WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold 1.75% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 1.63% UK Treasury 2021 1.58% Total 24.13%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

