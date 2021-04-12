The "United Kingdom: Wooden Furniture for Bedroom 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new edition of the report forecasts the market evolution at an average annual rate of -0.33% to the level of 1,118,809 thousand euro in 2024.

The purpose of this edition is to better reflect the current landscape of the UK market of the product 'Wooden furniture for bedroom', emphasizing the explanation of the results for the historical evaluation of the demand, supply and prices with the help of quantitative models and on the presentation of the results of the forecast of the demand, supply and prices, for the next 5 years.

The report is divided into three sections: Supply, Demand and Price. The period covered in the report is 2014-2024 and it:

Combines the explanations and interpretation of the analysis results in written form (text) with the support of graphical methods specific to explanatory analysis to maximize information understanding.

Documents the historical analysis in terms of quantitative modeling of data to reach the most hidden conclusions.

Presents and explains the results of the estimates from the central scenario that include the impact of macroeconomic shocks at national and international level, along with the confidence intervals of 95%.

Section 1 Supply

The first part of this chapter contains the detailed historical analysis, segmented on the two destination markets of the products, the domestic market and the non-domestic market (exports).

In the second part of this chapter we have included the presentation and explanation of the results of our forecast models. Also, the results are divided into destination markets of the products, the domestic market and non-domestic market (exports).

Section 2 Demand

The first part of this chapter includes the detailed historical analysis, segmented on the two markets of origin of the products, the domestic market and the non-domestic market (imports).

In the second part of this chapter we have included the analysis of the demand disseminated at regional level.

The third part of this chapter contains the presentation and explanation of the results of our forecast models. The results are segmented into the markets of origin of the products, the domestic and non-domestic market (imports).

Section 3 Price

The first part of this chapter is dedicated to the study of the historical evolution of the price, the analysis includes both the supply part and the demand part.

In the second part we present and explain the results of the models used in estimating the price for both the supply and demand.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Summary

Key Statistics

Key Evolutions

1. Supply

1.1 Historical Period 2014-2019

Production

Exports

In International Context

1.2 Forecast Period 2020-2024

Production

Exports

2. Demand

2.1 Historical Period 2014-2019

Consumption

On Regional Level

Imports

In International Context

2.2 Forecast Period 2020-2024

Consumption

Imports

3. Price

3.1 Historical Period 2014-2019

On Supply Side

On Demand Side

In International Context

3.2 Forecast Period 2020-2024

On Supply Side

On Demand Side

4. Appendix

