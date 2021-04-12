RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment To Shareholders and Announces Upcoming Virtual Investor Presentations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.01 per issued and outstanding common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The distribution is payable on May 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2021.

The distribution is designated by the Company to be a dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. The cumulative amount of dividends declared for the 2021 fiscal year has been $0.01 per common share.

Bernard Tan, CEO of the Company, commented, "With the recent successful completion of our Green Bonds raise, and also the announcement of a letter of intent for our first transaction in Australia, we are committed to continuing to grow our royalty portfolio accretively and providing our investors with a strong sustainable yield."

RE Royalties will present at the Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF) on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 12:00PM PST (3:00PM EST) and at Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 9:00AM PST (12:00PM EST).

RE Royalties welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend the live events. The presentations are virtual, with no cost or restrictions to attend. An archived presentation will be made available after the live event on the investors section of RE Royalties' website. Investors interested in participating in the events will need to register using the links below.

Renmark Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow: https://www.renmarkfinancial-app.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-re-2021-04-22-120000

Global Chinese Financial Forum (GCFF): https://nai500.com/events/gcff-2021-investing-in-innovation/

GCFF is the largest conference that caters to the Chinese investment community in North America. Hosted by NAI Interactive Ltd., the bilingual online event will feature public and private company investment opportunities and will be broadcast in English and Mandarin Chinese.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns 84 royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Daniel Gordon: dgordon@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

Media Contact:

RE Royalties

Talia Beckett: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

Tel: (778) 374-2000

www.reroyalties.com

Social Media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reroyalties

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RERoyalties

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/28133045

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RERoyalties

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/639838/RE-Royalties-Declares-Quarterly-Dividend-Payment-To-Shareholders-and-Announces-Upcoming-Virtual-Investor-Presentations