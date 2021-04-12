From effortless luxury to an effortless customer experience

Contentsquare, the only complete experience analytics platform, is partnering with French fashion brand Zadig&Voltaire to help the luxury brand execute a customer-centric website redesign.

With around 75% of its digital traffic coming from smartphones (+7% more than the average share of traffic in the fashion sector), the brand is already leading the way when it comes to mobile journey optimization.

The team at Zadig&Voltaire will leverage Contentsquare's customer behavior insights to make impactful merchandising decisions as well as improve the checkout funnel. The brand's catwalk looks are famous for blending laidback and luxury styles, and the product discovery journey also aims to deliver an effortless and intuitive premium fashion experience.

Contensquare's granular insights provide the team with an acute understanding of how customers are progressing through the site, pinpointing any area of frustration and other obstacles along the path to conversion. The team will also feed Contentsquare customer intelligence into its personalization program in order to inform, shape and deliver customized brand experiences at scale.

"A solution like Contentsquare allows us to be confident in our experimentation, since we are able to access real-time understanding of how site changes enhance or hinder the customer journey," said Jonathan ATTALI, Chief Digital Officer at Zadig&Voltaire. "We also rely on Contentsquare insights to optimize the inspirational content that is the bedrock of our merchandising strategy. Our digital ROI is directly tied to our understanding of customers, and that's why we chose Contentsquare as our analytics solution."

"It's always exciting to partner with a beloved brand that has such a distinct identity, and Zadig&Voltaire are really leading the way when it comes to digital luxury fashion," said Niki Hall, Chief Marketing Officer at Contentsquare. "We look forward to helping the team at Zadig&Voltaire maximize the eCommerce opportunity through their site redesign, and leverage their unique brand story to drive conversion."

