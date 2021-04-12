International Bancard | Arrowvine: International Bancard & Arrowvine Expand Partnership

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / International Bancard has partnered with Arrowvine to offer business funding to International Bancard's clients. Through this partnership, Arrowvine will provide a comprehensive suite of funding programs designed to help accelerate the financial growth of small to medium sized businesses across North America. International Bancard will enable Arrowvine's existing client base to utilize its proprietary, integrated payment solutions.

Josh Elsass, Chief Sales Officer for International Bancard says, "International Bancard is excited to partner with Arrowvine. Providing our clients with access to multiple business funding options meets our mission to help SMBs thrive in today's marketplace." Matt Warner, Founder and Managing Partner for Arrowvine notes, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with International Bancard. Collectively, we are solving a company's most pressing challenges around funding growth, increasing operating margins, and improving cash flows."

About Us

About Arrowvine

Arrowvine is an advisory firm focused on making their clients more successful. They have amassed decades of corporate experience and now want to give back to help emerging businesses grow. Arrowvine's team brings the experience of Fortune 500 companies combined with the grit and entrepreneurial spirit of privately held companies. They are laser focused on achieving results for their clients.

About International Bancard

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based FINTECH company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations and independent sales organizations throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life.

Contacts:

Josh Elsass

1505 Woodward Ave

CSO

Work: 800-827-4880

jelsass@intlbancard.com

https://www.internationalbancard.com/

Matt Warner

50 Fountain Plaza, Suite 1400

Managing Partner

Work: 866-991-8611

info@arrowvine.com

https://arrowvine.com/

Links:

https://arrowvine.com/

https://www.internationalbancard.com/



SOURCE: International Bancard | Arrowvine

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/638138/International-Bancard-Arrowvine-Expand-Partnership