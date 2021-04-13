CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in California

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / The CPR Cell Phone Repair Network is pleased to welcome a new franchise location in Sacramento, CA. CPR Sacramento is Christian Espiritu and Chris Bolivar's second location in California to join the industry-leading network of mobile repair specialists.

"We are excited for Christian and Chris to open this new location in Sacramento," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "They've done a fantastic job running CPR Woodland, and we believe this success will translate to CPR Sacramento!"

Christian and Chris' store is open to serve customers who live in or near Sacramento, CA.

CPR Sacramento is located in a bustling community filled with many restaurants and business parks, including Coca-Cola's and Raley's distribution centers. It's perfectly located for grabbing lunch with a friend or spending some time shopping while you wait for your fast, affordable repair.

"We've worked in the Information Technology field in a technical and leadership capacity for over 15 years," said Christian. "Whether it be at Fortune 500 companies or the Department of Defense."

Christian is originally from the Silicon Valley area, where he attended San Jose State University and started his career in IT. For the past 15 years, he has lived in the Sacramento region with his spouse and two children. When he's not working, Christian enjoys hiking, surfing, competitive shooting, and restoring vintage vehicles.

Chris is a Sacramento Native. Soon after joining the U.S. Army and moving to Washington state, he was deployed to Afghanistan as an IT Specialist. After completing his time in the Army, he moved back to Sacramento with his wife and two children, working in IT at a Fortune 500 company. He and Christian then opened CPR Woodland in 2018. When he has a break from work, Chris likes to partake in woodworking and playing his guitar.

From cracked screens to broken charging ports and more, Cell Phone Repair Sacramento is your one-stop smartphone repair shop. In addition to smartphones, their expert technicians can fix tablets, laptops, computers, gaming consoles, and more!

To learn more about Christian and Chris' CPR Sacramento store and their other location in Woodland, please contact the stores at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Sacramento is located at:

2721 Del Paso Rd

Suite 130

Sacramento, CA 95835

Please contact the store at 916-829-7625 or via email: repairs@cpr-sacramentoca.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/sacramento-ca

Christian and Chris' other store is located at:

CPR Woodland

1780 E Main St

Suite 400

Woodland, CA 95776

About CPR Cell Phone Repair

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2021, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the sixth consecutive year and ranked second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales Category. CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ). For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640077/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-with-a-New-Store-in-California