Sativa Wellness Group Inc. Announces PDMR Director Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2021 / Sativa Wellness Group Inc. (CSE:SWEL)(OTC PINK:SCNNF) ("Sativa Wellness" or the "Company") announces that as part of the recent closure of the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") previously announced on April 9, 2021 (the "Placement") Clive Standish, one of the board of directors took part.

Before this placement Clive Standish held 83,768 shares and 83,768 warrants in Sativa Wellness. As part of this placement Exhall Pty Ltd, a company related to Clive Standish, purchased 13,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.07875 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,023,750. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.105 per Warrant Share until March 31, 2023.

The total number of shares Clive has an interest in directly or indirectly is 13,083,768 common shares which represents 3.73% of the company's shares and the total number of warrants he has an interest in is 6.586,768.

The securities issued under the first tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on August 1, 2021, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration on applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there by any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

All references to currency in this news release are to Canadian currency.

For further information regarding Sativa Wellness, see Sativa Wellness' disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

