InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Hyundai Motor's STARIA MPV Debuts, Pioneering Future of Mobility with Safety and Versatility

- STARIA embodies Hyundai Motor's new 'inside-out' design methodology, establishing a model for Purpose Built Vehicle in future mobility era

- Maximized space utilization, flexible seating with long sliding capability, along with highest level of safety make STARIA suitable for business and family

- Hyundai plans to add STARIA Special Vehicle lineups and eco-friendly variants in the upcoming years

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today officially launched its new STARIA multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) lineup via a digital world premiere, establishing a model for its future Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs).

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8881251-hyundai-motor-staria-mpv-debuts/

STARIA's debut furthers Hyundai Motor's transformation as a Smart Mobility Solution Provider and embodies the company's 'inside-out' design methodology that emphasizes interior spaciousness and usability. STARIA is Hyundai's response to shifting consumer needs by offering them purposeful, innovative features and redefining in-car travel experiences in line with the company's vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'

STARIA is available in 2- to 11-seat configurations and in two variants: STARIA and STARIA Premium, the latter elevating mobility to the next level with upgraded features and variant-exclusive finishes for a more luxurious look and feel.

"We are thrilled to introduce STARIA, which represents our latest effort to spearhead the evolution of mobility, and to address emerging lifestyle needs as we adapt to new ways of living, said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. "STARIA is a step forward in connecting us more closely with our environments so that we can get more out of our everyday lives and do more for ourselves in transit."

STARIA will go on sale in select markets starting from the second half of 2021.

For a full article and additional images, please visit: globalpr.hyundai.com.

© 2021 PR Newswire
