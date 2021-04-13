

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Co. said that its annual general meeting approved the income statement and the balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2020 and decided upon a dividend to shareholders of 2.00 Swedish kronor per share, distributed in two tranches of 1.00 kronor each. April 14, 2021, and October 28, 2021, were decided as the record dates for the dividend.



The Annual General Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the previous acting CEO Christian Luiga as well as the CEO Allison Kirkby from liability for 2020.



The Board Members Ingrid Bonde, Rickard Gustafson, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Jeanette Jäger, Nina Linander, Jimmy Maymann and Martin Tivéus were re-elected.



Luisa Delgado was elected as new Board Member. In addition, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer was re-elected as chair and Ingrid Bonde as vice-chair of the Board of Directors.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt the remuneration report.



