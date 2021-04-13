Clean Invest Africa Plc - Business Development Agreement

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement.

13 April 2021

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("Clean Invest Africa" or the "Company")

Subsidiary CoalTech signs business development agreement targeting the Chinese and Indonesian markets

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQSE:CIA), the AQSE Exchange quoted investment company, is pleased to announce that its group subsidiary CoalTech Limited ("CoalTech") has signed a business development agreement with Mr Daniel Lee in respect of providing business development capabilities to identify opportunities in the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Indonesia. Mr Lee was an early investor in Clean Invest Africa, recognising the positive impacts that its proprietary technology can have on a worldwide basis and has an extensive network of personal contacts and relationships in these markets that will provide access to new opportunities for CoalTech.

CoalTech Far EastPte. Ltd. ("CoalTech Far East") will be established and incorporated in the Republic of Singapore and will serve as the marketing arm for the sourcing of opportunities in the target markets of China and Indonesia. It will be owned 20% by CoalTech and 80% by Mr Lee, with Mr Filippo Fantechi, CEO of CoalTech, joining its Board of Directors.

The mission of CoalTech Far East is to accelerate the identification of local partners and projects in these markets that can be undertaken by CoalTech. Once a joint venture has been established in country by CoalTech and is operational then CoalTech Far East will receive a share of future dividends from each of the joint ventures where it has identified, and helped to develop, the opportunity on behalf of CoalTech.

CoalTech's mission is the clean-up of the millions of tons of coal fines waste and other high grade minerals & solid based natural resources waste globally consistent with the aims of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. China is ranked number 1 worldwide in the stockpile of coal fines waste according to the IAE in a 2018 report. This represents a significant market opportunity for CoalTech.

Filippo Fantechi, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Clean Invest Africa and CEO of CoalTech, commented "We are delighted that as a resultof entering into this business development agreement we have created a new vehicle that will accelerate CoalTech's entry into two of the largest and most significant markets for our services. We look forward to being able to contribute to the removal of the tons of coal fines waste in China and Indonesia through our proprietary green technology for pelletisation.

Working in partnership with the team at CoalTech Far East will facilitate our expansion into these markets and provide the springboard for further opportunities in the region. We look forward to working with them and we will update shareholders as events develop."

Daniel Lee, investor and Managing Director of CoalTech Far East,added"As an early investor in Clean Invest Africa I recognise the potential that their proprietary technology solution has to facilitate environmental clean-up resulting from coal fines and other mineral waste. I am delighted to be partnering with CoalTech to develop our activities in two markets that I and my team know well."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company

Clean Invest Africa PLC

Filippo Fantechi, Director

Telephone: +973 39696273

Corporate Adviser

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Telephone: 020 7220 9795