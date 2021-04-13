Thomson Reuters Corp - Alessandra Galloni appointed editor-in-chief of Reuters

Alessandra Galloni appointed editor-in-chief of Reuters

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 -- Reuters today announced the appointment of Alessandra Galloni as editor-in-chief, effective April 19.

Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, wrote to employees to share that Galloni, previously global managing editor at Reuters, will oversee all editorial functions for the newsroom and its 2500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. She will become the first female editor-in-chief in Reuters 170-year history.

Galloni's appointment comes after an extensive global search and follows the announcement that Stephen J. Adler, who has served as editor-in-chief of Reuters for a decade, will be retiring at the end of April. She will sit on Reuters executive committee and be based in London.

As global managing editor, Galloni has overseen news planning and creation for Reuters newsroom since 2015. She joined Reuters in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau following 13 years at the Wall Street Journal. Galloni is the recipient of the 2020 Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation, as well as the winner of an Overseas Press Club Award and a UK Business Journalist of the Year Award.

"Alessandra is a transformative and inspirational leader with outstanding journalistic credentials, a truly global perspective and a compelling vision for the future of news," said Friedenberg. "She was the standout candidate in an extensive, global search and highly competitive recruitment process, which featured many impressive internal and external candidates. Alessandra has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout our newsgathering operation since becoming global managing editor.

I would like to take the opportunity to thank Steve Adler once again for his extraordinary contribution to Reuters over the past ten years. Alessandra shares his passion for independent journalism and will continue to champion Reuters - and our Trust Principles - around the world. I am delighted that she will lead our newsroom into an exciting, new era."

"I am thrilled to become editor-in-chief of Reuters," said Galloni. "For 170 years, Reuters has set the standard for independent, trusted and global reporting. It is an honor to lead a world-class newsroom full of talented, dedicated and inspiring journalists. I am so grateful to Steve for his mentorship and for putting a visionary, enduring stamp on Reuters, and to Michael for his leadership and for this opportunity."

Steve Hasker, Thomson Reuters president and CEO, said: "At a time when the world sorely needs independent, unbiased journalism, we take seriously the need to push boundaries for all of our customers. Alessandra will do just that. Her skills, talent and expertise are ideal for this moment in the story of the world's leading newsroom. I have no doubt Reuters will achieve great things under her editorship - and I join many others in thanking Steve Adler for his outstanding service to public service journalism and to Thomson Reuters."

