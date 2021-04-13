A new ruling in Indiana could extend payback periods to as long as 25 years and effectively dry up new business in the southwestern part of the US state, according to one installer.From pv magazine USA A coalition of solar, environmental, and consumer advocates have condemned a recent regulatory decision that they claim will "considerably set back" the rooftop solar market in southwestern Indiana. The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) delivered a final order (Cause No. 45378) that reduces the credit received by future solar owners served by CenterPoint Energy unit Vectren South. The ...

