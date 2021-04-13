Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 22 April 2021.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 22 April 2021, including a question and answer session.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended 31 December 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.
Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451257&tp_key=3401948e85
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Full Year 2020 Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London)
Date: 22 April 2021
Conference ID: 32221662
Dial-in number details:
Country
Dial-In Numbers
Australia
1800076068
Canada (Toronto)
416-764-8688
Canada (Toll free)
888-390-0546
France
0800916834
Germany
08007240293
Germany (Mobile)
08007240293
Hong Kong
800962712
Indonesia
0078030208221
Ireland
1800939111
Ireland (Mobile)
1800939111
Japan
006633812569
Malaysia
0018030208221
New Zealand
0800453421
Singapore
8001013217
Switzerland
0800312635
Switzerland (Mobile)
0800312635
United Kingdom
08006522435
United States (Toll free)
888-0390-0546
For further information, please contact:
Jadestone Energy Inc.
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
+44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Jason Grossman
Ashton Clanfield
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White
Will Soutar
Camarco (Public Relations Adviser)
+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg
jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers
