Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 22 April 2021, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended 31 December 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451257&tp_key=3401948e85

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Full Year 2020 Results

Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London)

Date: 22 April 2021

Conference ID: 32221662

Dial-in number details:

Country Dial-In Numbers Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toronto) 416-764-8688 Canada (Toll free) 888-390-0546 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Germany (Mobile) 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0078030208221 Ireland 1800939111 Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 0018030208221 New Zealand 0800453421 Singapore 8001013217 Switzerland 0800312635 Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635 United Kingdom 08006522435 United States (Toll free) 888-0390-0546

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Jason Grossman Ashton Clanfield Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK) Tony White Will Soutar Camarco (Public Relations Adviser) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

