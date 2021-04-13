Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHZ1 ISIN: CA46989Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: M4E 
Frankfurt
12.04.21
09:16 Uhr
0,665 Euro
-0,005
-0,75 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.04.2021 | 08:08
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Financial Results and Conference Call

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will issue its consolidated audited financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2020 on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London) on the same day, Thursday 22 April 2021, including a question and answer session.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available at the below webcast link. Dial-in details are provided below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The results for the period ended 31 December 2020 will be available on the Company's website at: www.jadestone-energy.com/investor-relations/.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451257&tp_key=3401948e85
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Full Year 2020 Results
Start time: 4:00 p.m. (Singapore), 9:00 a.m. (London)
Date: 22 April 2021
Conference ID: 32221662

Dial-in number details:

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

416-764-8688

Canada (Toll free)

888-390-0546

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0078030208221

Ireland

1800939111

Ireland (Mobile)

1800939111

Japan

006633812569

Malaysia

0018030208221

New Zealand

0800453421

Singapore

8001013217

Switzerland

0800312635

Switzerland (Mobile)

0800312635

United Kingdom

08006522435

United States (Toll free)

888-0390-0546

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+44 7392 940 495 (UK)

Dan Young, CFO

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Jason Grossman

Ashton Clanfield

Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)

Tony White

Will Soutar

Camarco (Public Relations Adviser)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Billy Clegg

jse@camarco.co.uk

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640064/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

JADESTONE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.