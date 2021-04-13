Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
13.04.2021 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira)

DJ Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira) 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Director/PDMR Shareholding (Oliveira) 
13-Apr-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with 
them 
 
 13 April 2021 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                          M L S De Sousa Oliveira 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                          NED (Non-Executive Director) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                          Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Full name of the entity 
                                          Polymetal International plc 
 
b)      Legal Entity Identifier Code                     213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
                                          Ordinary shares 
       Identification code 
                                          JE00B6T5S470 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
                                          Purchase of shares 
 
                                          Price     Volume Total 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                         14.66     720  10,555.20 
                                          GBP 
 
                                          Price     Volume Total 
d)                                        14.66     720  10,555.20 
       Aggregated information                       GBP

e) Date of the transaction

12.04.2021

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 98546 
EQS News ID:  1183811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
