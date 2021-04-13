

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) reported that its profit before tax decreased by approximately 7% to 324.0 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 30 January 2021 from 348.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 23.05 pence compared to 25.29 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items decreased to 421.3 million pounds from 438.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share was 32.19 pence compared to 34.26 pence.



On proforma IAS 17 basis, profit before tax declined to 355.3 million pounds from 375.3 million pounds, last year. Headline profit before tax and exceptional items was 460.1 million pounds compared to 465.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share decreased to 36.19 pence from 36.41 pence.



Fiscal year total revenue increased by approximately 1% to 6.17 billion pounds from 6.11 billion pounds, prior year.



The Board proposed paying a final dividend of 1.44 pence per ordinary share. The proposed final dividend will be paid on 2 August 2021 to all shareholders on the register at 25 June 2021.



