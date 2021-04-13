Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.04.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Was steckt dahinter? Strong Buy!
Dow Jones News
13.04.2021 | 09:01
Aquis Stock Exchange: Readmission to trading following a reverse takeover

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Readmission to trading following a reverse takeover 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Readmission to trading following a reverse takeover 
13-Apr-2021 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following security will be re-admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 13/04/2021 
following a reverse takeover. 
Name of issuer: Apollon Formularies PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
ISIN: IM00BJOLRD77 
Symbol: APOL 
 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill London 
EC3V 3QQ 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1183744 13-Apr-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
