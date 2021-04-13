

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate decreased in March, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service, or AMV, showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent in March from 4.37 percent in February.



The registered jobless rate increased to 8.4 percent in March from 7.6 percent in the previous year. In February, unemployment rate was 8.69 percent.



The number of registered unemployed increased to 440,261 in March from 388,492 in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, grew to 11.1 percent in March from 9.8 percent in last year.



