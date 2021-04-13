The Matmut Group and Akur8 are pleased to announce their partnership, signed in December 2020. This cooperation marks the first partnership of Akur8 with a mutualist insurance company and highlights the desire of the Matmut Group to promote innovation for the benefit of its insured members.

Specifically developed for insurers, the solution provided by Akur8 enhances insurers' pricing processes by automating risk and demand modeling using proprietary, transparent artificial intelligence-based technology. Akur8 enables insurers to significantly reduce modeling time, accelerate time to market and increase predictive power, while keeping full transparency and control over the models created.

With Akur8, the Matmut Group strengthens the pricing process of its Property-Casualty and Health lines, in order to provide its members with fairer, more transparent and customized prices, in line with its promise to offer solutions which are increasingly tailored to their needs.

"This partnership with the Matmut Group is an important step for Akur8. On the one hand, it validates the significance of the Akur8 solution for health lines. On the other hand, it marks the first partnership of Akur8 with a mutualist insurance company. We are delighted to embark on this journey with the Matmut Group, whose values of fairness and transparency towards its members resonate perfectly with our values at Akur8.", states Samuel Falmagne, CEO of Akur8.

"We chose Akur8 because they offer an innovative solution which allows us to provide our employees with the best of technology in terms of pricing. More specifically, the speed of modeling saves precious time for our teams.", confirms David Quantin, Deputy Managing Director of the Matmut Group in charge of Information Systems and Innovation.

About the Matmut Group

With more than 3.9 million insured members and 7.4 million insurance policies under management, the Matmut Group is a major player on the French insurance market. It offers everyone private individuals, professionals, companies, and associations a complete range of personal and property insurance products (car, motorcycle, boat, home, liability, family protection, health, legal protection and assistance) along with financial and savings services (car loans, project, loan insurance, savings accounts, life insurance, etc.). The Matmut Group currently has 6,300 employees. The Matmut Group SGAM generated a turnover of more than 2.25 billion euros in 2019.

About Akur8

Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with transparent AI. Akur8 developed a unique AI-based insurance pricing solution that automates modeling for insurance companies while keeping full transparency and control on the models created, as required by regulators worldwide. Akur8 is the only solution on the market reconciling Machine Learning and Actuarial worlds enabling price optimization based on customer lifetime value.

