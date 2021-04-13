News summary:

Data center interconnect operators need to transition to high-capacity, multi-vendor, programmable architectures

ADVA, Acacia and Inphi demo showcases best-in-breed 400ZR DCI solution

ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS interoperates with any 400ZR-compliant optics

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it has successfully demonstrated interoperability between its next-generation FSP 3000 DCI open line system (OLS) and QSFP-DD 400ZR modules from Acacia Communications and Inphi Corporation. Conducted over a 120km amplified link, the tests show a clear path to commercial deployments of a complete solution with all the benefits of open, programmable networking. The trial featured 400Gbit/s WDM transport using low-power 400ZR pluggable QSFP-DD transceivers from Acacia and Inphi with ADVA's FSP 3000 DCI OLS. It was carried out under real-world conditions with 400Gbit/s channels placed next to the test channels as well as a fully loaded spectrum. To validate three-way line-side interoperability, 400ZR was transmitted from Acacia to Inphi and vice versa. Test results showed that this multi-vendor ecosystem exceeds all OIF 400ZR Implementation Agreement performance metrics. Large-scale DCI network operators now have an easy and cost-effective route to a dynamic, future-proof and open environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005107/en/

ADVA's demo with Acacia and Inphi shows a clear route to open DCI networking with 400ZR technologies (Photo: Business Wire)

"Today, we're showing a direct route to open DCI networking using 400ZR. By proving the next-level interoperability of our platform with Acacia and Inphi's optical interconnect technology, we're empowering network operators to effortlessly harness the benefits of both 400ZR and open infrastructure. This will be key to reducing cost and complexity in the new breed of high-bandwidth DCI networks," said Steve Penticost, VP, global business development, ADVA. "Others may talk about openness, but our track record with multi-vendor innovation speaks for itself. With thousands of our DCI OLS deployed, we're already giving huge numbers of networks across the planet the freedom to select any components and leverage different innovation cycles."

The ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS is the market's most comprehensive OLS platform. Its open and modular design removes all restrictions of traditional closed systems and puts DCI network operators in complete control. With ADVA's unrivalled experience of managing APIs in DCI architectures, the platform extends SDN to the transport layer. Designed to interoperate with all standards-based DWDM pluggable optics, the ADVA DCI OLS now features components specifically engineered to meet 400ZR DCI demands. The latest trials using a 120km single-mode fiber show that it exceeds 400ZR performance requirements under fully loaded conditions including 75GHz channel spacing, enabling an aggregate capacity of 26Tbit/s per fiber. ADVA's DCI OLS and Acacia and Inphi's QSFP-DD 400ZR modules offer operators a complete and validated solution built on best-of-breed components.

"Acacia has a long, proven history of pluggable silicon photonics innovation and has continually driven down the level of power consumption, size and cost of coherent interconnects," said Tom Williams, VP, marketing, Acacia Communications. "400Gbit/s coherent pluggables enable network operators to support their growing bandwidth demands using power-efficient solutions that offer operational flexibility. By showcasing the interoperability of our high-performance coherent platform in a QSFP form factor with ADVA's new DCI OLS, we're giving DCI networks a clear path to a compact and cost-efficient optical layer assembled with best-in-class innovation."

"With the introduction of COLORZ 100G in 2016, Inphi's silicon photonics-based QSFP transceivers along with ADVA's line systems created a simpler and more cost-efficient way to connect data centers. Inphi's COLORZ II 400ZR QSFP-DD transceiver, with its low-power coherent DSP and silicon photonics engine, takes IP over DWDM to the next level. COLORZ II 400ZR enables large cloud operators to connect metro data centers at a fraction of the cost of traditional coherent transport systems and allows switch and router companies to offer the same density for both coherent DWDM and client optics in the same chassis. Interoperable 400ZR solutions allow customers to deploy a validated ecosystem with our innovative low-power, high-performing pluggable solutions and ADVA's next-generation DCI OLS," said Josef Berger, AVP, optical interconnect, Inphi. "400ZR empowers DCI operators to select best-in-class components that reduce the total cost of ownership of their cloud networks."

More information on the demo is available in these slides: https://adva.li/acacia-inphi-demo-slides.

Watch this video for further details on the new ADVA DCI OLS: https://youtu.be/8zI3E46oMBo.

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005107/en/

Contacts:

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com