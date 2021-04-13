Ross Brewer Promoted to Executive Management Team to Lead Company's Expansion Throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) systems, today announced that Ross Brewer has been promoted to General Manager and Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) regions. In his new role, Brewer will be responsible for developing the strategy to expand AttackIQ's presence in the regions, including delivering IT security and risk management leaders with solutions to identify gaps in their security posture more effectively and prioritize security initiatives more efficiently.

Ross Brewer, General Manager and Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) regions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brewer brings more than 35 years of sales and management experience with technology organizations across the globe. He previously served as strategic advisor for EMEA at AttackIQ, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the messaging and selling strategies over the last year to deliver strong growth in the financial and insurance services, oil and gas, healthcare, government, higher education, and technology sectors.

Additionally, he helped launch AttackIQ's Academy in EMEA and APJ to provide advanced cybersecurity training, modularized curriculum, and cyberrange labs to security practitioners free of charge, in these markets. Today, more than 9,000 students in 100 countries across EMEA and APJ are continuing their cybersecurity education with AttackIQ Academy.

"CISOs around the globe recognize the importance of being adequately prepared for breaches, as the cost, complexity and frequency of cybersecurity attacks continues to exponentially increase," said Carl Wright, Chief Commercial Officer, AttackIQ. "Ross has a proven track record of helping organizations in EMEA and APJ invest strategically in cybersecurity technology, partnerships, and practice enablement. We look forward to continuing to help security and risk leaders validate their investments and gain confidence with a threat-informed defense."

In addition to large private and public customers throughout EMEA and APJ, including Bupa, BT, and a number of Government Ministries including Finance, Energy, Health and Sovereign Investment funds, AttackIQ has seen significant growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as governments in countries like The United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain look for cybersecurity solutions to protect their digital transformation initiatives.

As part of AttackIQ's strategic expansion in these regions, the company signed a distribution agreement in November 2020 with Westcon-Comstor, a leading global technology distributor in the EMEA and APAC regions. Today, AttackIQ is building a presence and teams in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"AttackIQ's strong international growth is a direct result of its industry-leading platform, and I am excited to be joining the executive management team to continue helping organizations in these regions drive toward cybersecurity excellence," said Brewer. "As recently noted by Gartner, breach and attack simulation is in the list of top security and risk management trends of 2021 due to its ability to help proactively identify and resolve gaps in security postures. The acceleration of c-suite leaders adopting a threat-informed defense and purple team construct with the help of AttackIQ is a direct result of leaders needing a higher level of confidence in their defensive posture."

About AttackIQ

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, built the industry's first Security Optimization Platform for continuous security control validation and improving security program effectiveness and efficiency. AttackIQ is trusted by leading organizations worldwide to plan security improvements and verify that cyberdefenses work as expected, aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The Company is committed to giving back to the cybersecurity community through its free AttackIQ Academy, open Preactive Security Exchange, and partnership with the MITRE Engenuity. For more information, visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

