Armacell and METYX pursue joint business opportunities in Turkey

- Strengthening Armacell's position in the Turkish composite industry

- PET-based foam core kitting operations for wind turbine manufacturing

- Armacell's 7th global PET foaming line to be installed in Turkey

Luxembourg/Thimister, 13 April 2021 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, pursues discussions with METYX, a Turkey-based manufacturer of high-performance technical textiles, to jointly serve the Turkish composite manufacturing market.

The collaboration will provide the local production of Armacell's PET-based foam products supply to METYX's core kitting operations and distribution. Armacell has a long expertise in developing and manufacturing innovative and environmentally friendly PET foam solutions, and METYX is excelling in the production of high-performance technical fabric products.

Armacell will install a new PET foam production line, the seventh of its kind, close to the METYX kitting facility in the Manisa area, Western Turkey. Locally manufactured PET foams are made by Armacell's patented rPET processing technology enabling high-performance, cost-effective and sustainable PET foam core materials based on 100% recycled PET.

