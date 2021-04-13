

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L) said that 110 million pounds of rent was due on the 25 March payment date.



67% of the net rent was paid within five working days after adjusting for the impact of customers having entered CVAs and administrations, concessions, compared to 65% for the equivalent period last year.



Of the 33 million pounds of rent outstanding, 10 million pounds relates to customers who have withheld payment pending documentation of agreed concessions. Assuming all agreed concessions are completed and the 10 million pounds of withheld rent is received, the rent collection rate for the quarter would increase from 67% to approximately 77%.



The company noted that 84% of the net amounts due for the period 25 March 2020 to 24 March 2021 has been received.



In early April 2020, the company established a customer support fund of 80 million pounds for occupiers who most need help to survive.



To date, 39 million pounds of rent concessions has been allocated to customers. The company expects this figure to increase as some of its customers, who have not yet paid their rent, enter into discussions with the company following the Government's announcement about re-opening non-essential retail and the lifting of the rent moratorium at the end of June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAND SECURITIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de