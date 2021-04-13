BlueShore will deliver a 'HighTech-HighTouch' digital experience to clients with Temenos' Explainable AI platform and digital banking.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that BlueShore Financial, a boutique full service financial institution, is digitally transforming with Temenos. Powered by Temenos Infinity, the market-leading omnichannel digital banking product, BlueShore will extend its 'HighTech-HighTouch' experience to clients by leveraging explainable artificial intelligence (XAI).

