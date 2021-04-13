DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 15.1327 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10685743 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 98561 EQS News ID: 1183858 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

