Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor USUSD 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.05 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3866000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 98610 EQS News ID: 1183907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 13, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)