DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.8271 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51657903 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 98666 EQS News ID: 1183963 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)