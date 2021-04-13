DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 279.6788 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84589 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 98670 EQS News ID: 1183967 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2021 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)