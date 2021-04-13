DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 113.1675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 667500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 98663 EQS News ID: 1183960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

