DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 193.6241 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4861107 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 98638 EQS News ID: 1183935 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 13, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)